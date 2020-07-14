DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Congress suspends Sanjay Jha for anti-party activities

Jul 14, 2020, 10:55 pm IST

Sanjay Jha was suspended from Congress party on Tuesday with immediate effect “for anti-party activities and breach of discipline,” according to a press release by the Maharashtra unit of the party.

Jha was earlier removed from the party’s spokesperson position after he wrote a newspaper article criticising the party leadership.

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress made the announcement on Twitter. The press release did not detail the charges against him.

