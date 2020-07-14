Congress suspends Sanjay Jha for anti-party activities

Sanjay Jha was suspended from Congress party on Tuesday with immediate effect “for anti-party activities and breach of discipline,” according to a press release by the Maharashtra unit of the party.
Jha was earlier removed from the party’s spokesperson position after he wrote a newspaper article criticising the party leadership.
The Maharashtra unit of the Congress made the announcement on Twitter. The press release did not detail the charges against him.
Shri Sanjay Jha has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline. pic.twitter.com/TaT0gWbCc7
— Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) July 14, 2020
