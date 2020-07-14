Coronavirus : Actress Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for COVID19

Sara Ali Khan has said she and her family members have tested negative for Covid-19 after her driver tested positive for it. The actor shared a note to inform her followers on Instagram.

In her Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to the quarantine centre. Her note read, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”