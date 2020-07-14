DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Sachin Pilot sacked as deputy CM and PCC president posts

Jul 14, 2020, 01:59 pm IST

The Congress High command has removed Sachin Pilot from deputy chief minister and Rajasthan PCC president posts. Sachin Pilot was removed as skipped the second meeting of MLAs in two days. Two ministers who joined him in his revolt have also been dropped.

“We have given Sachin Pilot many opportunities. He has been an MP and MoS and a state party president. I am sad that Sachin Pilot and some of his colleagues have fallen for a trap laid by the BJP. This is unacceptable,”said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close