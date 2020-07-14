Sachin Pilot sacked as deputy CM and PCC president posts

The Congress High command has removed Sachin Pilot from deputy chief minister and Rajasthan PCC president posts. Sachin Pilot was removed as skipped the second meeting of MLAs in two days. Two ministers who joined him in his revolt have also been dropped.

“We have given Sachin Pilot many opportunities. He has been an MP and MoS and a state party president. I am sad that Sachin Pilot and some of his colleagues have fallen for a trap laid by the BJP. This is unacceptable,”said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.