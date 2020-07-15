CBSE to declare Class 10 results today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results today, July 15. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result on CBSE’s official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.?#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also took to Twitter to share the update and wish luck to the students. “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck,” he said.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 result:

Step 1: Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same.