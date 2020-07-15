Mahindra develops mine-resistant vehicle for UN Peacekeeping

Mahindra and Mahindra makes a plethora of vehicles in India. These include passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, heavy vehicles, agricultural equipment, two-wheelers, and even electric vehicles. But a lot of people don’t know that the Indian automobile manufacturer also produces defence vehicles under Mahindra Defence Systems arm. The company manufactures and supplies heavily armoured defence vehicles to the Indian arms forces as well as to other international forces. The latest defence vehicles to come out of Mahindra Defense System’s stable is ‘Mine Resistant Ambush Protected’ vehicle.

The company recently took to Twitter to share some details about this heavy-duty machine. This speciality vehicle will be used by United Nations Peacekeeping forces in their operations. It is a heavily armoured mine-resistant vehicle, which means it is capable of taking a hit and is suitable for conflict zones. The speciality vehicle also gets interrogation arms to lift roadside IEDs (improvised explosive device).

Mahindra Defence revealed that this vehicle has been designed, produced, and exported from India. Needless to say, this feat was due to receive appreciation from Mahindra Group’s chairman, Anand Mahindra. He, in his tweet, called it a ‘Mean Machine’ that it will help keep peacekeepers safe. He also joked about how it would be a perfect vehicle to use in Mumbai traffic if it were road legal.

Mahindra Defence Systems has made several armoured vehicles for defence forces, including the Mahindra Marksman, that is being used by Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF)’s Quick Reaction Team’s (QRT) fleet at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. It is an armoured capsule-based light bulletproof vehicle that can seat a total of six people. This vehicle not only offers protection against small firearms but also grenade attacks.