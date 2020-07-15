Model turns ‘Nayanthara’ in 30 minutes,video goes viral : Watch Here

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is one of the top heroines of South Indian film industry, and has acted alongside all top heroes of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and has also given many superhits as a solo heroine.

Recently, there was a viral photo of a model, exactly replicating Nayanthara’s looks, much to the surprise and shock of netizens.

The model who did this photoshoot replicating Nayanthara is Vishashree, and the makeover was done by stylist Kannan Rajamanickam, who did am impressive work perfectly bringing Nayanthara’s style, looks and attitude in Vishashree. In Indiaglitz’s recent interaction with Vishashree, it was also revealed that besides modelling, she’s a good singer as well. Catch the video, to know the preparation and efforts that went in to transform Vishashree into the lady superstar.