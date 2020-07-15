‘Ram Janmabhoomi is a Buddhist site, Ram temple construction must be stopped’: Buddhist monks stage protests at Ayodhya

A group of Buddhist monks has staged a protest at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. They had demanded that the Ram temple construction must be stopped immediately as the site is a Buddhist site. They also demanded that the excavation of the place should be done by the UNESCO.

At the protest outside the office of the Ayodhya district magistrate, the Buddhist monks demanded that those items found during the levelling of the land of the Ram Janmabhoomi site must be made public.

A shivalinga, seven black touchstone pillars, six red sandstone pillars, a “flower pinnacle”, and four broken idols of gods and goddesses were found in May during the levelling of the site for a Ram temple, the trust charged with its construction had said.

The Buddhist monks demanded that the excavation of the site must be done by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), claiming that the items recovered belong to Buddhist culture.

The followers of Buddhism consider Ayodhya as the ancient city of Saket that was the centre of Buddhism in ancient times.

“We have sent our memorandums to the President, chief justice of India and also to other government agencies through the Ayodhya administration.If the construction of the Ram temple is not stopped within a month and the premises not assigned to the UNESCO for excavation, then we will again start our movement”, said a Azad Baudh Dharm Sena member