Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends flat

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended marginally high. BSE Sensex settled just 18.75 points, or 0.05%t, higher at 36,051.81. NSE Nifty closed 10.85 points, or 0.10%, up at 10,618.20.
The top gainers in the market were HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and HUL . The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI .
6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth turned negative as 1,532 shares ended lower while 1,092 closed lower on the BSE.
