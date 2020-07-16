Kapil Dev recalls the incident which made him the ‘Haryana Hurricane’

India’s all time dearest captain Kapil Dev who brought home the Cricket world cup breaking the winning streak of West Indies opened-up on the incident which fueled the determination in him to become a world class fast bowler. Kapil Dev revealed the incident in a follow-up interview after Sunil Gavaskar commented that Indian pacers are forever indebted to Kapil,who showed everyone that India can produce genuine fast bowlers.

Recalling the incident which provoked the iron-will in the ‘Haryana hurricane’ Kapil said,“The real change happened when I went for the under 19 camp. You know in the camps, sometimes officials come hard at you. So I had some argument with an official. He said ‘What do you do?’, I said ‘I’m a fast bowler’. ‘India never had a fast bowler,’ was his reply. So rather than encouraging, they discouraged me. I took up the challenge and said to myself, ‘One day I will become a fast bowler to show him, to prove him wrong’. I always liked to prove certain negative people wrong and that’s how the fast bowling started,” Kapil recalled the incident to women team coach WV Raman in a YouTube interview.

Kapil went on to become India’s world-class fast bowler at a time India was struggling to produce one of his kind.Kapil Dev-one of the best all-rounders of Indian cricket scored 5248 runs and picked up 434 wickets in 131 Tests for India. In one-day internationals he picked up 253 wickets and scored 3783 runs. Kapil has coached the Indian cricket team in the 1990s and is an established cricket commentator.