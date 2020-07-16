DH Latest NewsCelebrities DHNEWScelebritiesSports

Kapil Dev recalls the incident which made him the ‘Haryana Hurricane’

Jul 16, 2020, 02:56 pm IST

India’s all time dearest captain Kapil Dev who brought home the Cricket world cup breaking the winning streak of West Indies opened-up on the incident which fueled the determination in him to become a world class fast bowler. Kapil Dev revealed the incident in a follow-up interview after Sunil Gavaskar commented that Indian pacers are forever indebted to Kapil,who showed everyone that India can produce genuine fast bowlers.

Recalling the incident which provoked the iron-will in the ‘Haryana hurricane’ Kapil said,“The real change happened when I went for the under 19 camp. You know in the camps, sometimes officials come hard at you. So I had some argument with an official. He said ‘What do you do?’, I said ‘I’m a fast bowler’. ‘India never had a fast bowler,’ was his reply. So rather than encouraging, they discouraged me. I took up the challenge and said to myself, ‘One day I will become a fast bowler to show him, to prove him wrong’. I always liked to prove certain negative people wrong and that’s how the fast bowling started,” Kapil recalled the incident to women team coach WV Raman in a YouTube interview.

Kapil went on to become India’s world-class fast bowler at a time India was struggling to produce one of his kind.Kapil Dev-one of the best all-rounders of Indian cricket scored 5248 runs and picked up 434 wickets in 131 Tests for India. In one-day internationals he picked up 253 wickets and scored 3783 runs. Kapil has coached the Indian cricket team in the 1990s and is an established cricket commentator.

