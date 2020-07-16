Katrina Kaif gets B’day wishes from ex and now beus, minutes apart

Katrina Kaif who is celebrating her B’day got a surprise when she received wishes from Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal just minutes apart.

“Happy birthday,” Vicky wrote, sharing a picture of Katrina on a terrace.In the photo Katrina is wearing a plain top and dungarees, and gesturing as if to hug someone. Vicky and Katrina have long been rumored to being in a relationship, although neither has admitted nor denied it.Both Vicky and Katrina had kept mum when asked about their rumored dating.

Actor Salman Khan also took to social media to wish Katrina on her birthday. “Happy bday Katrina,” he wrote, next to a picture of the two of them from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Anushka Sharma who is also Kat’s Zero Co-star wrote “Happy birthday Katrina. Here’s to a beautiful, wise and strong one,”.”Happy birthday to the gorgeous, gorgeous soul. May your day be full of sunshine …oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!! Love you loads Katy,” wrote Alia Bhatt.Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor also wished Kat on her B’day.