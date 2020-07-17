Coronavirus : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to hospital

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya, have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital. Both were in self-quarantine after having tested positive for the coronavirus. As per sources, both of them have developed breathlessness.

Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, had been admitted to Nanavati previously, having contracted the virus over the weekend.

On July 12, Abhishek had tweeted, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

He had also confirmed that both him and his father will remain in hospital ‘until the doctors decide otherwise.’