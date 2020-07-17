PM Modi’s first UN address today after becoming a non-permanent security council member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations (UN) today.PM Modi’s address will be at a virtual function in New York on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. This is the first time that India will address the broader UN membership since getting elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The PM will address the program of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC). He will address the concluding session with the Prime Minister of Norway , Erna Solberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The theme this year is “Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”.

PM Modi had earlier addressed the UN General Assembly in September last year. In which they appealed to the countries of the world to unite against terrorism.