Rajasthan HC asks Speaker to hold any action against Sachin Pilot

Giving a breeze of relief for Sachin Pilot,the Rajasthan HC on Friday evening issued a decree directing the assembly speaker not to take any action against Sachin and his group of supportive MLAs until Tuesday.

Sachin along with 18 rebel MLAs lodged a petition at HC after the assembly speaker issued a Show-cause notice to the rebels as a clear signal of strict action including restriction. The HC adjourned the hearing of the petition to Monday and directed the speaker to with-hold from any action against the faction.