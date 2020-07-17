DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSmembers and peoplePolitics

Rajasthan HC asks Speaker to hold any action against Sachin Pilot

Jul 17, 2020, 06:15 pm IST

Giving a breeze of relief for Sachin Pilot,the Rajasthan HC on Friday evening issued a decree directing the assembly speaker not to take any action against Sachin and his group of supportive MLAs until Tuesday.

Sachin along with 18 rebel MLAs lodged a petition at HC after the assembly speaker issued a Show-cause notice to the rebels as a clear signal of strict action including restriction. The HC adjourned the hearing of the petition to Monday and directed the speaker to with-hold from any action against the faction.

