Sedition and conspiracy case filed against Union minister Shekhawat

The Rajasthan Congress has lodged a complaint against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.He is accused of sedition and conspiracy along with the rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma fot trying to topple the Rajasthan government.The Congress alleged that investigations have revealed rebel MLAs were plotting with the BJP against the Ashok Gehlot government.

Following the complaint Rajasthan police have also registed an arrest of Sanjay Jain who is named specifically in the FIR.The state BJP were prompt to deny any links to Sanjay Jain as claimed by the Congress.

The Rajasthan Congress also suspended another MLA,Vishvendra Singh for his involvement in the horse trade to dislodge the Gehlot government on the basis of an audio clip alleged to be recorded in the BJP camp.The complaint was lodged to Special Operations Group (SOG)by Mahesh Joshi,the Congress chief whip-Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan political drama began in the wake of differences between young Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The party removed Sachin from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief on the 14th of this month. He has the support of 18 MLAs.