Covid-19 Update: ‘Complete lockdown’ imposed on weekends imposed in four districts

A complete lockdown on weekends was imposed in four districts in The Uttarakhand state government has announced a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

During these lockdowns, essential services including operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural and construction activities, liquor shops and hotels will be allowed to function.

All inbound persons from other states, irrespective of the mode of travel, have to register themselves on the Smart City web portal smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in prior to their travel.