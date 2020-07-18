 Date of re-opening of schools announced

The Ministry of Education in Qatar has announced the re-opening date of schools in the country. As per the new notification by the ministry the schools will be resume on September 1.

The students of both government and private schools can return to schools on September 1 as the academic year 2020-2021 begins. School staff will resume work by August 19 while students will start classes on September 1.

“Attendance is mandatory for staff and students.All schools are required to fully comply with the precautionary measures to maintain safe environments for all parties involved in the educational process,” the Ministry said.

The fourth phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions begins on September 1.