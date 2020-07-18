J&K : Three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

Security forces on Saturday morning gunned down three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, said the officials while adding that the operation is still underway.

According to the officials, the three terrorists were hiding at the Amshipora area of Shopian and a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF after receiving specific inputs about the militants hiding in the area.

The officials said that the terrorists were asked to surrender. They, however, fired upon the security forces which led to the encounter.

The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be identified. However, some media reports suggest that the terrorists killed in the encounter belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen.