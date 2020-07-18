West alleges Russia hacking Covid vaccine vials to steal data

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on Thursday accused Russian hackers for trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world

A co-ordinated statement from Britain, the United States and Canada attributed the attacks to group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, which they said was almost certainly operating as part of Russian intelligence services.

“We condemn these despicable attacks against those doing vital work to combat the coronavirus pandemic,”said NCSC Director of Operations Paul Chichester.Cyber experts confirmed that APT29 hacking tools were used against clients located in United States, Japan, China and Africa over the last year.

How ever Russian news agency RIA cited that Kremlin has rejected London’s allegations, which he said were not backed by proper evidence.British foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was “completely unacceptable” for Russian intelligence services to steal the work on the pandemic.