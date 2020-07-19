Government gives notice to Twitter to reveal the extent of data breach

India has issued a notice to Twitter asking the micro-blogging platform for full details of a recent global hacking incident targeting high-profile users.The Cyber security nodal agency of India(CERT)sought information on the number of Indian users affected, as well as impact on data, a source said.

CERT-In has also asked Twitter for information on number of users from India who have visited the malicious tweets and links, and whether the users have been notified about possible hack attempt.

The government has also demanded information on vulnerability exploited by attackers and modus operandi of the attack, and sought details of remedial measures taken by Twitter to mitigate the impact of the hacking incident.

CERT-In has asked Twitter to reveal the details including details about the incident, and number of Indian users affected alongwith impact on data of those users, the source said.