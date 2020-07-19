Nepal repeats provocation: 1 Indian citizen injured after Nepal police open fire at Indians

An Indian national was injured in a firing by the Nepali forces. The Nepali border police opened firing at Indian nationals near the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Sunday. The injured people have been shifted to hospital and investigation is underway.
Earlier a month ago, an Indian national was killed and two others were injured when Nepal’s Armed Police Force personnel opened fire at a group of Indians after they allegedly tried to enter into the Nepalese territory from the Indo-Nepal border in Sarlahi district .
India and Nepal have been locked in a bitter border dispute ever since Kathmandu raised objection to New Delhi inaugurating a link road connecting the Lipulekh pass the border with China in Uttarakhand with Dharchula.
One Indian injured after Nepal Police shot at three Indian men near India-Nepal border in Kishanganj. Injured shifted to hospital. Investigation underway: SP Kishanganj, Bihar pic.twitter.com/0eGnJyo1gd
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020
