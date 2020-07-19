UAE’s Mars mission ‘Hope Probe’ all set to launch tomorrow

The UAE’s mission to Mars is set to launch on July 20, 2020, at 1:58 am UAE time, the UAE government announced on Friday.The launch was delayed twice by unruly weather conditions before.

The Dubai Media office tweeted: The Emirates Space Agency and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced that it has been decided that the launch of the Emirates Mars mission will be on July 20, 2020, at exactly 1:58 am after midnight Emirates time.”

The ‘Hope Probe’ the first Mars mission by an Arab country will be launched from Tanegashima, a Japanese island in the north Pacific Ocean, and a Mitsubishi H-IIA booster rocket will carry it to the Mars orbit.The probe is named after literal translation of the Arabic word ‘Amal’ which means ‘Hope’.The new launch date is fixed such that the probe reaches the orbit of Mars with the least expenditure of energy by carefully studying the orbits of the Mars and that of the Earth.

The Mars mission of UAE is expected to reach the orbit of Mars coinciding to the 50 th anniversary of the formation of UAE.The ‘Hope probe’ is the end result of dedication and hard work of over 200 UAE scientists from Muhammed Bin Rashid Space Center,situated in Dubai.