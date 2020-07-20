“Some people think building temple will eradicate COVID19”,says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday took a potshot at PM Modi,saying that some people think that building a temple will help combat COVID-19.

Pawar’s remarks come after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust suggested two dates in the next month – August 3 or 5 for laying the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust, set up on the Supreme Court’s direction to supervise and facilitate the construction of the temple also invited Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone.

“Eradication of COVID-19 is the priority of the Maharashtra government, but some people think constructing a temple will help in its mitigation,” Pawar told reporters in Solapur on being asked about the proposed date for the ceremony, PTI reported.

According to sources, the Prime Minister has finalised August 5 as the date of the stone-laying ceremony for the Ram Temple. The sources further said that the prayers and other rituals related to ‘bhoomi poojan’ ceremony of the temple will begin at 8 am on August 5. The ‘bhoomi poojan’ will be done by priests from Kashi and some priests from Varanasi.