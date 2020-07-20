Tripura scientist develops robot for caring Covid patients

The first of its kind in northeast India, a robot developed by a scientist from Tripura University has been deployed in a government centre for caring Covid patients.

The scientist Harjeet Nath,working in Tripura University became a real world Tony Stark when he made a working ‘Warbot’ in just a week from locally available material including scrap. He has named it as ‘WARBOT’ to fight the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. Nath’s aim was to assist the frontline health workers, including doctors, in taking care of the coronavirus patients from a distant place. Nath donated the robot to the Tripura Medical College and Dr. B. R.Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital, a semi-government medical college.

The remote-controlled robot can carry 10-15 kg of material, has an operational range of 15-20 metres, and can deliver food, medicines and other essential items to the COVID-19 patients.

“Such a robot will reduce the exposure of the virus to the frontline health workers and facilitate the COVID-19 fight with lesser risk,” said the doctors and staff of Covid hospital.The robot cost Harjeet Nath Rs 25,000 for making.