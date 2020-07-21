“Don’t Rob Your Partner’s Floral Mask”,Ms Funny bones comment on Akshay Kumar’s awareness video

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny bones of the Bollywood is always in the mood to tease her husband Akshay Kumar.This time her comment on a video posted by Akshay Kumar showing how to wear masks properly for Covid protection was the cracker.

On Monday, Akshay Kumar shared a video, where he is seen urging people to wear masks. He further added that if they don’t wear masks, they would be prepared to get abused in their respective languages. At the end of the video, Akshay Kumar wears a face mask. The caption of the video read: “Got your keys, your phone, your wallet, your… face mask? If you don’t want to be cursed in every Indian language, don’t forget to put on your mask before stepping out of the house. Let’s make this the #safenormal @thesafenormal [sic]”.

Watch the video first to enjoy the comment of Mrs Funny bone to the fullest.

Twinkle Khanna’s comment which is seen in the thread of the post which grabbed attention for her hilarious wit.She wrote in the comment,”Also get your own mask and don’t rob your partner’s freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal.” Twinkle comment got over 2000 likes on Instagram and almost 137 comments, solely on her comment,which indeed was quiet a push for Akshay’s good effort.

Akshay and Twinkle often exchange their funny teasers on social media. But the Tom and Jerry couple of Bollywood are quiet supportive both in front of paparazzi cameras and main-stream media.