‘Jawaharlal Nehru did not attend Somnath Bhumi Puja’: Congress MP Husain Dalwai questions Prime Minister attending Ayodhya Bhumi Puja

Husain Dalwai, the Congress MP has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to attend the bhumi puja ceremony in Ayodhya. Earlier Congress, NCP and left parties had criticized the Modi’s decision to visit Ayodhya for foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

Husain Dalwai said that first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru had not attended the Bhumi Pujan or the inauguration ceremony of Somnath Temple. At that time, Nehru said that he was the leader of the secular state, and if he visits Somnath Temple, it may harm the ‘secular fabric’ of the nation.

“Now Eid is also coming and most Muslim seers have advised people not to visit places of worship, not gather together, not offer (animal) sacrifice. A lot of temples are shut, including the Saibaba temple. Even the government keeps encouraging to maintain social distancing, so PM must decide to hold such a ceremony or not”, said the Congress MP.