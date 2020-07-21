DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Namaaz should be allowed in mosques, lockdown should be lifted on Bakrid’: Darul Uloom Deoband to state government

Jul 21, 2020, 12:38 pm IST
Eid Al Fitr prayers
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings announced

The largest Islamic seminary  in the country, Darul Uloom Deoband has  demanded easing of restrictions during Bakrid times. The institution has   sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh  government with five demands for the upcoming Bakrid festival.

The seminary has urged the state government to allow namaaz  in mosques with proper social distancing. Also arrangements should also be made for the slaughter of animals and the ban on sale of goats should be lifted.The  weekly lockdown must be shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday as Bakrid  being held either on 31 July 31 or 1 August.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close