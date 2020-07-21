‘Namaaz should be allowed in mosques, lockdown should be lifted on Bakrid’: Darul Uloom Deoband to state government

The largest Islamic seminary in the country, Darul Uloom Deoband has demanded easing of restrictions during Bakrid times. The institution has sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government with five demands for the upcoming Bakrid festival.

The seminary has urged the state government to allow namaaz in mosques with proper social distancing. Also arrangements should also be made for the slaughter of animals and the ban on sale of goats should be lifted.The weekly lockdown must be shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday as Bakrid being held either on 31 July 31 or 1 August.