State government announces announces its decision on re-opening schools in Kerala

The education department in Kerala has confirmed that the decision regarding reopening of schools will be taken only after evaluating the Covid-19 situation in the state on August. The state government is planning to re-open schools on September. But a final decision on this will be taken after reviewing the coronavirus infection pattern in August.

More than half the states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, are still undecided about reopening schools. But Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka, among others, have said they are ready to reopen schools between August and September.

This yr it's somewhat impossible to open schools but state govt has introduced a new method of online learning. On June 1st state govt introduced trial run of online learning.

Poor and backward students don't have smartphones so they come to such centres: Asst Education Officer https://t.co/xtc6VQG7s9 pic.twitter.com/JJtsl4dkGQ — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

The states and UTs gave their responses with regard to reopening of schools during a meeting with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) last week.

Educational institutions across the country have been shut since March in the wake of the pandemic and now the government has begun the process of consulting with states and other stakeholders on how and when schools can be reopened.