Coronavirus : State Government announces complete lockdown from Tomorrow

Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Manipur government on Wednesday announced complete shutdown in the state from Thursday at 2 PM. The state will be under total lockdown for 14 days.

Manipur to go under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting 2 pm tomorrow. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1L9hYskgqn — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

The development comes as the coronavirus tally in the state crossed the 2,000-mark, with the detection of 90 new cases on Tuesday. The 90 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 2,015 of which 631 are active cases.

Nearly 64 people recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,384. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 68.68 per cent.