Mukesh Ambani becomes world’s 5th richest man ; see the list

Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani has become the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of Rs $74.7 billion (Rs 5.572 lakh crore), according to United States-based business magazine Forbes’ “Real Time Billionaires List”. This list is based on the value of the person’s stock holding and assets on a real time basis.

According to the list, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $185.8 billion (Rs 13.8 lakh crore), followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, with wealth amounting to $113.1 billion (Rs 8.43 lakh crore). In third place is Louis Vuitton SE Chairperson Bernard Arnault and his family, with a net worth of $112 billion (Rs 8.38 lakh crore). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in fourth place with a fortune of $89 billion (Rs 6.66 lakh crore).

Ambani, placed fifth, is now wealthier than Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett, and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who have dropped below him in the latest rankings, according to the Forbes list.

Ambani has seen a string of deals for his digital business, primarily with investments in Reliance’s Jio Platforms, and shares of his conglomerate have more than doubled since hitting a low in March.