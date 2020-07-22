“Terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s death was suicide”,says Google search result

Search giant Google thinks that Ajmal Kasab had died by suicide. A search for the phrase “Ajmal Kasab death” shows the cause of death as suicide. This is displayed on the information panel displayed by Google, above the search results.

It may be noted that Ajmal Kasab was hanged to death on 21 November, 2012, following his conviction in the Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Kasab was the lone terrorist to be caught alive among the 10 Pakistani terrorists who had killed more than 150 people in several places in Mumbai between 26 and 29 November in 2008. Therefore, he was executed as per court orders, and he didn’t commit suicide.

But if one Googles for the cause of Ajmal Kasab’s death, the result shows suicide as the cause.

While Google is the most used search engine in the world, and it provides billions of correct results everyday, the data provided in the information box along with the search results have been found inaccurate in several cases.