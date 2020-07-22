They had promised Ram Raj, instead gave Gunda Raj”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticizes UP government

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday over the murder of a journalist in Ghaziabad, near Delhi. The Congress leader criticized Yogi Adityanath-led government and said that they promised Ram Raj and are giving Gunda Raj.

“Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. They [UP govt] had promised Ram Raj, instead gave Gunda Raj”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

???? ????? ?? ??? ???????? ?? ????? ???? ?? ??????? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ?? ?? ???? ????????? ?????? ?? ???? ????????? ???? ?? ??? ??? ??, ?? ???? ????????? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 22, 2020

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi was shot in the head by assailants on Monday, succumbed to injuries early Wednesday. Vikram Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 and was shot at around 10.30 pm on Monday near his home in Vijay Nagar areas.

Police had arrested nine people in connection with the case.