Tiruppur police finds a new meaning for MS Dhoni’s initials ‘MSD’ on Twitter

Tiruppur police used an image of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and used his well known initials to creatively spread Covid alert. The new public awareness message by the Tiruppur police used the the initials of MS Dhoni to read as “Maintain Social Distancing”.

With the coronavirus cases on a surge, various government institutions across the country have been trying all possible ways to ensure that people take all the necessary precautions to contain its spread. They have been sharing public awareness posts on their social media handles curated with creativity while taking inspirations from films, series, and prominent social media trends.