Triple talaq cases dropped by 82% since law enacted by Modi Govt,says Union Minister

There has been about 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since the law against the “social evil” was put in place, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday, terming August 1, when the legislation came into being as, “Muslim women’s rights day”.

He also asserted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, has taken its course whenever such a matter has been reported.

In an article ‘Triple Talaq — Big Reform, Better Result’ which was posted by Press Information Bureau, Naqvi said triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat was neither Islamic nor legal, but the social evil was still given “political patronage” by “merchants of votes”.

“August 1, 2019, is a historic day in Indian parliamentary history when the bill against triple talaq was made a law despite the obstacle by so-called ‘champions of secularism’, including the Congress, Communist Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Trinamool Congress,” Naqvi said.

August 1 became the day which ensured gender equality and strengthened constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights of the Muslim women, he said, terming it the ‘Muslim women’s rights day’.

That day will remain a “golden moment” in Indian democracy and parliamentary history, the minister said in the article.