Date for bhoomi Pujan fixed, 200 VIPs invited: Ram temple trust

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust,has fixed the date for bhoomi pujan for the construction of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted the invitation and he will attend the function along with 200 select VIPs.

“Keeping in mind the social distancing requirement, a total of 200 people, including 150 invitees, would be allowed for the “bhoomi pujan”, Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust said. Smami Govid Giri also added that bhoomi poojan would be around noon and Prime Minister may offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the Ram lalla idol now kept at a make shift temple.

“It was decided at the Trust meeting that not more than 200 people would be invited to the event in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.Our preparations have begun”,another trust member said.