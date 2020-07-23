State announces 1 Lakh fine for not wearing masks

Jharkhand government on Thursday announced Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing masks The move is seen as a spite move even after months long awareness campaigns of authorities are not taken seriously by the public.A two-year jail term for violating lockdown guidelines are also issued today.

India is fouth in the world as Covid cases crossed the 12 lakh-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that till the vaccine comes, the country needs to fight vigorously against the coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, a record 45,720 coronavirus cases were recorded in India, pushing the total Covid-19 tally to over 12 lakh mark today. The death toll due to the disease rose to 29,861 with 1,129 fatalities reported in one day. According to health ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 12,38,635. Of this, 4,26,167 are active cases in the country, while 7,82,606 people have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals.