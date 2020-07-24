Date for IPL matches fixed, Final to take place on November 8 in UAE

Sending joy to Cricket lovers the IPL 2020 dates are announced. The Indian Premier League will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8, the IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said to PTI on Friday.

The Governing Council of IPL will meet this week to approve the schedule.”The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL,” Patel confirmed the development after PTI reported the dates on Thursday.

The announced date slot for the IPL were possible after the T20 World cup slated on the same time-slot was cancelled by ICC. The host Australia had also turned-down to conduct the event in the wake of Covid pandemic.

The finals will be at one of the three international cricket grounds in UAE.Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) and the Sharjah ground.It is rumoured that the cash rich BCCI may rent grounds from ICC for training of its teams.

“We are making the SOP and it will be ready in a few days. To allow crowd or not depends on the UAE government. Anyway social distancing has to be maintained. We have left it for their government to decide on that. Will also be writing to the UAE board formally” said IPL chairman Patel.

As per the current health protocol in Dubai, there is no need to be in quarantine if people are carrying a negative COVID-19 test report, but if they are not, they will have to undergo a test.