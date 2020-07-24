“I kept warning . They rubbished it. Disaster followed”: Rahul Gandhi attacks union government

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again came forward attacking the Narendra Modi led union government. On Friday, the Congress leader attacked the union government over its handling of Covid-19 crisis and the LAC standoff with China.

“I kept warning them on Covid19 and the economy. They rubbished it. Disaster followed. I keep warning them on China. They’re rubbishing it (sic).” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

From last many days, the Congress leader is continuously attacking the union government over a range of key issues accusing them of lying to the nation. Rahul Gandhi earlier a alleged that PM Modi was busy building his own image, and noted that one man’s vision cannot be a substitute for a national vision.