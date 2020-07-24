Yogi Adityanath government gives big shock to China’: Launches ‘toy city’ in 100 acres

Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government has given a big shock to China. The Uttar Pradesh state government has launched plans to welcome the multi nationals company that are ready to leave china and invest in India. The UP government has set up plans to reduce import from China an to nationalize many sectors. In aim to this the government has launched a Toy park scheme in 2 weeks

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a scheme to promote manufacturing of toys in the next two weeks. The YEIDA has chalking out the details to earmark 100 acres land for the park Land in sector 33 has been earmarked for setting up the park.

By this around 50,000 people will get employment opportunities and 4, lakh people will be indirectly benefited.

As per reports around 2500 crore rupees toys were imported from China. Earlier government has increased the import duty of toys from 20% to 60%. The Yogi government has earlier decided to ban installation of Chinese electricity meters and equipment in the state.