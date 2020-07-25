Eid Al Adha: Ruler of Ajman pardons 62 prisoners

62 prisoners were pardoned by Ajman ruler ahead of Eid Al Adha. His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 62 prisoners. These prisoners had demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in prisons.

The pardon is an attempt by the Ruler of Ajman to provide prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate their families’ hardships. Sheikh Humaid expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hope that they will use this opportunity to integrate healthily and positively back into society.