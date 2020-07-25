Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in encounter in Kashmir

The Indian forces had gunned down two top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir including a commander of banned militant outfit. The encounter broke out in Ranbirgarh area in outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

One of the two terrorists eliminated today has been identified as Ishfaq Rashid, a resident of Sozeith village in Srinagar. He was a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander active in the area since 2018 and wanted in many cases of violence. The other terrorist killed in the encounter is Aijaj Bhat, also an important LeT.

A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K police and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of the terrorists in the Ranbirgarh area.

As the search party cordoned off the suspected spot , hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated by the force. In the ensuing gun battle, two terrorists were killed while a soldier was injured.