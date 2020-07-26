Covid-19 Updates: 3-Day ‘complete lockdown’ imposed in state from Monday

A ‘complete lockdown’ for three days was imposed in Tripura to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state by the state government. The lockdown will start from Monday, July 27 and end on July 30. The restrictions will be effective from 5 am July 27 till July 30. This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on July 26.

The complete shutdown will begin at 5 am on July 27 and last till 5 am on July 30. A formal order in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar. The lockdown would have 21 exemptions, including that to emergency and essential services as well as to print and electronic media.

Tripura has reported a total of 3,778 COVID-19 cases of which 2,131 people have recovered.11 people have died due to virus.