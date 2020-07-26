Covid-19 Updates: Lockdown extended till August

The state government in Sikkim has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic. The statewide lockdown was extended till August 1. The complete, six-day lockdown, imposed by the hilly state, was scheduled to end on Sunday.

“After careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am of August 1, 2020,” a notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta said.

The state reported its first COVID-19 death on Sunday after a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease .Sikkim has 357 active cases of COVID-19, while the total cases stand at 499. As many as 142 people have recovered from the disease.