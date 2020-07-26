Security forces kill top LeT commander in Kashmir encounter

Security forces killed a top commander of Lashkar e Taiba in a Cordon and search operation at Ranbirgarh,on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.Two other LeT militants were also killed in the operation.

The encounter began when the militants opened fire on a search team as per police sources.He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

The police said one of the two slain militants was identified as Ishfaq Rashid,a top LeT commander and a resident of Sozeith in Srinagar. Rashid is active in Kashmir valley since 2018 and was in top wanted list of security forces.The other militant was identified as Aijaj Bhat from Pulwama area.

AK-47 rifles and pistols were confiscated from the site of encounter.