“The muhurth on August 5 Bhumi poojan happens once in 500 years”, says UP CM Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the Bhumi Poojan set on August 5th is the result of 500 years of hard-ships and sacrificial dedication.The CM called upon the seers to decorate Ayodhya so it look like the legendary Ayodhya of Treta yug.”The bhumi poojan on August 5 is an auspicious occasion and deepavali will be celebrated once again in Ayodhya”,said Yogi Adityanath.

He asked the seers and saints to start reciting Akhand Ramayana on August 4 and to invoke it during the bhumi poojan ceremony.He directed all temples and houses in the temple city should be well-lit and Sundar khand of Ramayana should be read on the date of bhumi poojan. He pitched that the muhurth on August 5 should not be suspected and the moment happens only after 500 years.

Yogi Adityanath who himself is a seer gave directives for the bhumi poojan ceremony.He said the trust is bound by restrictions and cannot permit all sadhus for the bhumi poojan due to Covid protocols.Live telecast of the ceremony will be ensured,so each and every devotee can participate in the occassion. CM Yogi in Ayodhya was seen doing a dual discourse -with Mahants and seers for religious rituals and on the other, with top bureaucrats for the state arrangements of the event.

Yogi Adityanath came to Ayodhya early morning to get first hand impression of proceedings.He later paid visit to Ram lalla idol and did ‘aarti’ together with trust Chief secretary Champat Rai and Chief Acharya Satendra.