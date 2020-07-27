“36 Rafale Fighters, 28 Apache and 15 Chinook helicopters inducted since PM Modi came to power”,says BJP president JP Nadda

36 Rafale fighters, 28 Apache and 15 Chinook Helicopters have been inducted by the armed forces after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said on Sunday.

He further added, “72 border projects stuck from the times of UPA government are going to be completed. From 2008 to 2014, 3,610 km border roads were built. In comparison to that 4,764 km border roads have been built between 2014 and 2020.”

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, JP Nadda also paid tribute to soldiers who fought in the Kargil war and protected the country’s borders while braving a tough situation.

He said India not only secured borders during the Kargil war but also defeated the “malicious intent” of Pakistan.

“21 years ago, our brave soldiers displayed valour in Kargil and protected our borders while braving tough situations. They not only secured borders but also defeated malicious intent of Pakistan wherein it wanted to create unrest in some peaceful areas,” the BJP chief said.