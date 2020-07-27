Coronavirus : PM Narendra Modi to launch throughput Covid-19 testing facilities Today

Amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the country, which has currently infected more than 13 lakh citizens and killed over 32,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three ‘high throughput’ Covid-19 testing facilities on Monday via video conferencing in order to ramp up testing capacity in the country.

Apart from boosting the capacity, these testing facilities also help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus assisting in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

These three high-throughput testing facilities have been set up at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day, said an official release.

These labs will also reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials. The labs are enabled to test diseases other than COVID as well, and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue, etc.

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Science & Technology, along with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh will be participating in the event.