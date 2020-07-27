Pakistan Covid tally rises after 1226 cases reported in 24 hrs

Pakistan’s Covid tally reached 274,289 with the detection of 1,226 new cases reported on Sunday, the health ministry said on Monday.Death toll was pushed to 5,842 with 20 the deaths reported on Sunday

Sindh reported the highest number of 118,311 cases, followed by 92,073 in Punjab, 33,397 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,884 in Islamabad, 11,601 in Balochistan, 2,034 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and 1,989 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The authorities have so far conducted 1,890,236 tests, including 22,056 in the last 24 hours, to detect coronavirus.Pakistani health authorities said the Covid situation in the country is improving with the increase in the number of recoveries and the decrease in new cases.Of the total 274,289 cases, including the new 1,176 patients, 241,026 have recovered, which constitute 87.87 per cent, it said.

There are currently 27,421 active cases in-all, the ministry said.