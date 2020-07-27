PM Narendra Modi to address Smart India Hackathon 2020 grand finale

NEW DELHI: Prime minister Narendra Modi will address the online edition of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 on August 1, the ministry of human resource development announced on Monday. The Smart India Hackathon is being held online due to the COVID-19 outbreak and will, according to the HRD ministry’s claim, be the “largest ever online hackathon in the world”.

The Union HRD minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has also proposed inter-ministerial coordination and establishment of innovation cells in all the ministries central government ministries.

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today chaired a high-level meeting on the ‘Smart India Hackathon’ to discuss the achievements of the already conducted hackathon. The fourth edition of the hackathon will be organised virtually in the first week of August due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the SIH students are expected to come up with solutions to problems posed by ministries, public sector units, non-governmental organisations and industries.