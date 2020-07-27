State government announces a ‘happy news for boozers’: Sale of foreign liquor in shopping malls allowed

The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced a happy news for all boozers.A as per a new decision of the state government all premium liquor brands will be available in shopping malls.

The Uttar Pradesh state government has decided to allow the sale liquor through shopping malls. Th state excise officials informed that all kinds of premium, foreign and imported brands of liquor will be available in shopping malls across the state from August 25. But there will be no permission to serve it inside the premises.

“The Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Excise (Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020, paving the way for sale of certain categories of liquors in malls within the state,” Excise Department ‘s Principal Secretary Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said in a statement.

“Earlier there was no provision for sale of foreign liquor in malls. Licenses in form FL-4-C will be granted for retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in malls. These vends will be in addition to the existing shops,” he added.

The annual licence fee of such shops has been fixed at Rs 12 lakh, which can be obtained by any person, company, firm or society. Customers can enter the shops, and can choose their brand of liquor. The licensing process will start from July 27.