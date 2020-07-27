Travelling to Abu Dhabi? ; You must follow certain processes before flying into the city

All travellers flying Etihad Airways from around the world to Abu Dhabi, and those transferring via Abu Dhabi onto other flights, will be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a list of approved testing facilities from August 1.

According to the airline’s website, the result must be issued by a Pure Health approved medical facility (https://screening.purehealth.ae/application) and “you must travel within 96 hours of your test”.

If residents can’t find a Pure Health facility in the city they are stranded, they can get the test done from “locally approved medical clinics” (https://www.etihad.com/en/travel-updates/all-destinations-travel-guides).

If travellers test positive for Covid-19 or if they are unable to present proof of a Covid-negative test result from an approved testing centre, they will not be permitted to travel.

Children under 12 and people of determination are exempt from Covid-19 PCR testing.

Residents must also have an approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) to travel to Abu Dhabi.

The PCR test requirement is also mandatory for those transferring via Abu Dhabi onto other flights.